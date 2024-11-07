Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 1,905.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Timken by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Timken from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

NYSE TKR opened at $79.17 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.87.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

