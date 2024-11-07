Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of Coupang stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.63. 8,485,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,706,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.10. Coupang has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,937,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,078,125. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $2,239,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,376,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,923,655.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,937,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,078,125. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and sold 400,956 shares valued at $9,245,164. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

