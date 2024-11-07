Coty (NYSE:COTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 160615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Coty from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 330.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 1,448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

