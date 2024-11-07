Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. Corebridge Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 11.2 %

Corebridge Financial stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.35. 6,722,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,367. Corebridge Financial has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

