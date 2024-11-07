Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Acquired by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Core Scientific by 14.3% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Scientific

In other news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,618.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $127,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Price Performance

Core Scientific stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The firm had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.58 million. Core Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CORZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

