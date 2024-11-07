Connexa Sports Technologies (YYAI) vs. Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Risk & Volatility

Connexa Sports Technologies has a beta of -1.5, suggesting that its share price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connexa Sports Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.51, suggesting that their average share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Connexa Sports Technologies alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Connexa Sports Technologies $8.40 million -$15.64 million -0.01 Connexa Sports Technologies Competitors $2.83 billion $66.22 million 17.08

Profitability

Connexa Sports Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Connexa Sports Technologies. Connexa Sports Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connexa Sports Technologies -565.12% -1,557.21% -187.79% Connexa Sports Technologies Competitors -83.71% -164.79% -26.14%

Summary

Connexa Sports Technologies peers beat Connexa Sports Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.