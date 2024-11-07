Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,350 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.37 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

