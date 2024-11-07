Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,010.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,010.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,752,985.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $648.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $626.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $506.97 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $181.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

