Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,019 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.2% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.67.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $155.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $140.98 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $35.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

