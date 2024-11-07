Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,813 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,665 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

NYSE UBER opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $156.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

