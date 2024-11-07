Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,820,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE LHX opened at $256.45 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.56 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,670.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,964 shares of company stock worth $2,179,119. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

