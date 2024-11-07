Comparing NovelStem International (NSTM) & Its Competitors

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NovelStem International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovelStem International $10,000.00 -$4.19 million -0.30 NovelStem International Competitors $8.80 billion $125.40 million 6.08

NovelStem International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NovelStem International. NovelStem International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.3% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovelStem International -9,166.67% N/A -73.18% NovelStem International Competitors -25.06% -60.81% -0.94%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares NovelStem International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

NovelStem International has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovelStem International’s competitors have a beta of 0.82, indicating that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NovelStem International competitors beat NovelStem International on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

NovelStem International Company Profile

NovelStem International Corp., a development stage biotechnology holding company, focuses on development and commercialization of stem cell-based diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

