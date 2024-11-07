Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Kerrie D. Macpherson Buys 320 Shares of Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.20 per share, for a total transaction of $19,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302 shares in the company, valued at $205,384.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:CBU opened at $70.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.59. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $71.49.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). Community Bank System had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $188.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $186.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Community Bank System in the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 152.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 110,288 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at about $583,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the first quarter worth about $3,558,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 239.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

(Get Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

