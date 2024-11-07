Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $46.00. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Vertical Research started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cognex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cognex from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 1.40. Cognex has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99.

In other Cognex news, CFO Dennis Fehr acquired 6,570 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $249,922.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

