Codexis’ (CDXS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Codexis Stock Up 5.0 %

CDXS stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $326.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.07. Codexis has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 71.56% and a negative net margin of 96.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Codexis news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,175,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,390,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,253,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,166,000 shares of company stock worth $3,514,910. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Codexis by 83.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 2.8% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 800,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 307,762 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Codexis by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,103,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 209,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 278,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

Featured Stories

