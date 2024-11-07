Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Eric M. Sprink Sells 3,482 Shares of Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 3,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $247,709.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,612.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coastal Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCB opened at $70.90 on Thursday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $72.96. The company has a market cap of $954.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $185.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.30 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coastal Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coastal Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,268,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 642.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 275,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Coastal Financial from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCB

About Coastal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.