Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Eric M. Sprink Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 1,000 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $63,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,801,986.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CCB stock opened at $70.90 on Thursday. Coastal Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $72.96. The company has a market capitalization of $954.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.38.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $185.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 57,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Coastal Financial from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

