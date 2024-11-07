Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Eric M. Sprink Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 1,000 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $63,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,801,986.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CCB stock opened at $70.90 on Thursday. Coastal Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $72.96. The company has a market capitalization of $954.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.38.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $185.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Coastal Financial from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
