CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.73.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.96, for a total transaction of $226,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,279.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,621 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,063. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in CME Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $221.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.36 and a 200 day moving average of $209.75. The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $230.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.34% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

