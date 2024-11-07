CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells $89,168.00 in Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $89,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,935.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $221.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.36 and its 200 day moving average is $209.75. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $230.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 57.34%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. CME Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CME Group from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

