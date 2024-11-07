CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Declares $1.15 Quarterly Dividend

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

CME Group has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. CME Group has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CME Group to earn $10.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

CME Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CME traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $220.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CME Group has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $230.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.36 and a 200-day moving average of $209.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.34% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $312,062.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,298. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $312,062.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,298. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,621 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,063. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CME. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.73.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

