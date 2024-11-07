Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $1,301,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,422,966.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cloudflare Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $92.49 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Cloudflare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $7,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 875,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,745,000 after purchasing an additional 149,866 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 886,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 19.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 192,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

