Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

William Blair cut shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of CLVT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,128,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,631. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.18. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 46.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarivate news, Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $119,110.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $160,251.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clarivate news, Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $119,110.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $160,251.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bar Veinstein sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,081. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,111. 22.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 27.2% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 38,929,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331,233 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 37,887,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,502,000 after buying an additional 109,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,752,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,945,000 after buying an additional 2,409,470 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,726,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,344,000 after buying an additional 2,332,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,244,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,223,000 after buying an additional 1,157,976 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

