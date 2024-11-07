Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Trading Down 6.8% – Here’s Why

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.75 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44). Approximately 4,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 773,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.48).
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34. The firm has a market capitalization of £142.66 million and a P/E ratio of 3,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management.
