Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $103.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $110.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $17,084,743.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,438.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $17,084,743.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,438.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,275.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

