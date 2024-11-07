CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of CHSCP stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $30.13. 3,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33. CHS has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $33.41.

Get CHS alerts:

About CHS

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.