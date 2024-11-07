CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.
CHS Stock Performance
Shares of CHSCP stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $30.13. 3,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33. CHS has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $33.41.
