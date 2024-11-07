ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Roth Mkm

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

ChromaDex Price Performance

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The company has a market cap of $533.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.00 and a beta of 1.88.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. ChromaDex had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ChromaDex

In other news, Director Kristin Patrick sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $82,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

