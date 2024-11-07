Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE:CHH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.53. The stock had a trading volume of 27,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,396. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $149.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $231,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $231,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,709,646.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,429 shares of company stock worth $4,866,493. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 307.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

