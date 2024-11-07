Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) EVP Sells $51,210.00 in Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Free Report) EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $51,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,322.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chemung Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Chemung Financial stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $50.90. 8,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,931. The stock has a market cap of $242.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $51.72.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the second quarter worth $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

