Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) EVP Sells $51,210.00 in Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $51,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,322.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chemung Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Chemung Financial stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $50.90. 8,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,931. The stock has a market cap of $242.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $51.72.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the second quarter worth $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

