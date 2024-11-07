Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of CC stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $20.59. 408,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,663. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. Chemours has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemours will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 53.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 129,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Chemours by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

