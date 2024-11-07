Chemours (NYSE:CC) Announces Earnings Results

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Chemours Stock Up 4.3 %
CC traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,020,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,095. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.75. Chemours has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $32.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.
Chemours Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.
The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.
