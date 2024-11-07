Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $415.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHTR. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $408.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $421.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.95 and a 200 day moving average of $314.67.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

