CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) Announces Dividend of $0.15

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.63 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. UBS Group upgraded CGI Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

