Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.31, RTT News reports. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $539.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 1.3 %

CENX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 468,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,651. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CENX. StockNews.com lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

