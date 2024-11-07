Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 19.55% from the stock’s previous close.

CTRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Centuri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Centuri from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Centuri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

CTRI stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Centuri has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $692.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.87 million. Analysts predict that Centuri will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centuri

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Centuri during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centuri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Centuri in the second quarter valued at $466,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Centuri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Centuri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $880,000.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

