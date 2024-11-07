Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.47 and last traded at $87.68. Approximately 399,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 412,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 138.38% and a net margin of 19.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 207.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,076,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

