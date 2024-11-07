Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 904,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 380,670 shares.The stock last traded at $76.68 and had previously closed at $78.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEU shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 15.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 138.38%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 337,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,415,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 382.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 176,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

