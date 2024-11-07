Cencora (NYSE:COR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.800-15.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $314.5 billion-$320.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.7 billion. Cencora also updated its FY25 guidance to $14.80-15.10 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COR. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.
In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
