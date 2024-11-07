Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.78 and last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 11865198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. Celsius’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Celsius by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 18.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,737,000 after buying an additional 2,567,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Celsius by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,877,000 after buying an additional 1,333,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,746,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,352,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

