Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Director Robert Andrew Mionis Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 60,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.13, for a total transaction of C$6,607,522.80.

Robert Andrew Mionis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Robert Andrew Mionis sold 150,000 shares of Celestica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.83, for a total value of C$14,524,318.50.

Celestica Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of Celestica stock opened at C$112.93 on Thursday. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of C$33.57 and a 1 year high of C$113.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$75.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.00.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

