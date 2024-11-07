Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.04 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 106395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRX. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $664,188.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,836.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $664,188.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,369 shares in the company, valued at $227,836.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $3,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,773.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,058 shares of company stock worth $4,018,188 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,212,000 after buying an additional 860,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,479,000 after purchasing an additional 263,099 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 130,918.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,967,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,310 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,175,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 287,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

