Catalina Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.85.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $197.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.46 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.42%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

