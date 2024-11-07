Catalina Capital Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $203,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 211.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 423,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 287,100 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 36.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $150,233,900.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,580,255.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352,627.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $150,233,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,580,255.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,204,508 shares of company stock worth $802,654,666. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 8.6 %

PLTR opened at $55.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.30 billion, a PE ratio of 277.53 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $55.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

