Catalina Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total value of $3,708,622.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,686,464. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $9,686,464. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,221 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $709.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.76. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $401.31 and a 52 week high of $709.63. The company has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

