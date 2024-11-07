Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $263,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Catalina Capital Group LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.93 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.88 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.26.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

