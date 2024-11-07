Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $251,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 34.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,465 shares of company stock worth $8,050,109 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.94.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $75.74 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average is $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

