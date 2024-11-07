Catalina Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 20,316 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Justin Charles Guichard purchased 7,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.12. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,003.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -1,390.91%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.