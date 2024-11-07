Catalina Capital Group LLC Buys 199 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,147.6% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,488,718.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Stock Performance
NYSE MS opened at $131.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $73.96 and a twelve month high of $133.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.19 and a 200 day moving average of $101.92.
Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 56.32%.
Morgan Stanley Profile
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
