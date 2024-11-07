Catalina Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $253.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $269.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,237,551.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,580,166 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

