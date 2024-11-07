Catalina Capital Group LLC Acquires 210 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $15,008,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth $568,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after buying an additional 54,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $102.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.33 and a twelve month high of $103.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.85%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.