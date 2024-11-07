Catalina Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,041 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 107.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,918 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 91.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 207.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 95.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 46,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 97.2% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,099. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush cut Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $129.47 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.92 and a 52-week high of $174.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.54 and a 200-day moving average of $145.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

